SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were westbound when a gray Dodge Durango rear-ended a silver Ford Edge, which was pushed into the back of a white Subaru Outback.

Multiple people were hurt.