SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Part of an eastern KELOLAND highway is back open after a fire south of Sioux Falls overnight.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook page.

In them, you can see smoke coming from the house and garage.

Officials say multiple fire departments responded. Highway 11 was closed from 269th to 270th Street. No one was home at the time of the fire.