Multiple fire departments respond to fire near Blunt, over 200 acres burned

BLUNT, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire north of Blunt on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Blunt Rural Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of 306th Avenue, near the railroad tracks for a fire just after 2 p.m. Crews were able to see the plume of smoke while leaving the fire station.

Courtesy Blunt Rural Fire Department

Other departments responded as mutual aid, including the Harrold, Onida, and Fort Pierre fire departments. The fire was fully contained by 6 p.m. and reached 216 acres in size, officials say. No one was hurt.