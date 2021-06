RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire outside of Rapid City Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the 1900 block of County Road just after 12 p.m.

Attached photos Courtesy of the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters first on scene found fire burning in the home. Warm temperatures made fighting the fire difficult, officials say.

No injuries were reported.