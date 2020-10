RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from three counties were called to a fire in Western KELOLAND Wednesday.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Pennington County Fire Service says shortly after 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 2000 block Wilsey Road for a fire on the Meade County side of Cheyenne River.

The Fire Service also posted these pictures. The post also says crews from Pennington, Meade and Haakon Counties have responded to the fire.