SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

According to the departures for Thursday, the first three flights scheduled to leave Sioux Falls were delayed and multiple flights have been canceled. Flights to Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix have been canceled.

You can see photos from the runways at the Sioux Falls airport in the slideshow below.

Photo by Beth Jensen.

Photo by Beth Jensen.

Photo by Beth Jensen.

Photo by Beth Jensen.

Flights scheduled to leave early Thursday morning have been delayed to late morning or early afternoon.

Some arrivals are also delayed or canceled. You can find the latest information on the SF airport website.