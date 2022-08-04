LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – Multiple deaths have been reported in a Cedar County town.

On Thursday, witnesses reported seeing a large law enforcement presence in the Nebraska town of Laurel. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stated there are multiple deaths, and the situation involved multiple scenes.

An official with the Laurel City Hall told KCAU 9 News they were advised to enter a lockdown status by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. A reporter at the scene said a part of West 3rd Street is blocked off with cones.

The NSP also explained they are actively investigating the deaths. The agency will hold a press conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at a local church.

This is a developing story; KCAU 9 News will update this article once more information is learned.