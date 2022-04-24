PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The interstate was a dangerous place to be for first-responders on Saturday.
Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with a crash on I-90 near New Underwood when they got rear-ended.
There were no serious injuries.
The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is also reporting that three members of its rescue squad were hurt in a crash on I-90 Saturday.
The three firefighters were taken to Monument Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.