PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The interstate was a dangerous place to be for first-responders on Saturday.

Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with a crash on I-90 near New Underwood when they got rear-ended.

There were no serious injuries.

The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is also reporting that three members of its rescue squad were hurt in a crash on I-90 Saturday.

The three firefighters were taken to Monument Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.