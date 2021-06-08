Multiple cars stolen from used car lot in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who stole several vehicles from a used car lot this morning.

Officers say the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue.

Investigators say someone broke through the glass door and stole several car keys before taking off with the vehicles.

“Initially there were four cars or four vehicles that were stolen, but the officers were able to find two of those. No arrests have been made,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says there may be surveillance video nearby to help identify the people involved.