SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are following a recent multiple car crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in western Sioux Falls Friday night at about 6:30 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved. Six ambulances and four fire trucks were on site. One ambulance left with a police escort.

The intersection is closed for several blocks in all directions.

