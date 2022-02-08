RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a string of vandalism that happened early Monday morning.

In a release sent Tuesday, Rapid City police say they were called to 2250 Haines Avenue for an alarm call early Monday morning. On scene, police found one of the business’s windows had been broken in. Nobody was found inside the building.

Police then discovered that a nearby business at 331 Knollwood Drive had a glass door that was broken. Police didn’t find anybody in that building either.

A couple of hours later, police were again dispatched to a business, this time at 1828 Hines Avenue, for a report of vandalism. On scene, police discovered the front door to the business had been broken in. Authorities say the cash registers from the business had been opened and cash was taken. Police didn’t find anyone in the building. A review of security camera footage showed two juvenile males making entry through the broken door before taking cash from the registers.

Around 8 a.m., police were dispatched to 2125 Haines Avenue for a report of damage to the business. On scene, police again found a shattered glass door and entry was made into the business. Using surveillance video, police were able to identify one of the juvenile males.

Authorities have made contact with the juvenile and continue to investigate the case.