Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure in Turner County Sunday night.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a cattle barn reportedly on fire near Marion just before 7 p.m.

In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says firefighters from Parker, Marion and Hurley assisted in putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

