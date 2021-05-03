Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure in Turner County Sunday night.
According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a cattle barn reportedly on fire near Marion just before 7 p.m.
In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says firefighters from Parker, Marion and Hurley assisted in putting out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!