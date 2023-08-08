SLAYTON, M.N. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to an incident involving a stolen vehicle near Slayton, Minnesota today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 10:09 a.m. the Murray County Dispatch was notified of a pursuit first initiated by the Worthington Police Department.

The pursuit was of a stolen vehicle from the City of Rochester, Minnesota, on the southeast side of the state. The pursuit was northbound on Highway 59 heading toward Slayton.

Murray County Deputies responded and joined in the pursuit south of Avoca, Minnesota. Spike strips were deployed successfully south of Slayton near Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The pursuit continued north on Highway 59 to the intersection of Highway 30, near Pete’s Corner.

The suspect vehicle then attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Highway 30, where another vehicle was struck while waiting at the stop sign. The two male suspects then fled into a nearby cornfield where they attempted to escape the responding officers.

Responding officers and deputies set up a perimeter around the cornfield in an attempt to apprehend the suspects. After around 1 hour and 20 minutes, the two juvenile males were taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.

Several homeowners in the area were notified of the incident at the time and advised to remain indoors and away from the cornfield for a short time.

There is no danger to the public as of now.

Responding agencies include the Murray County Sheriff’s Office; Slayton Police Department; Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force; Worthington Police Department; Nobels County Sheriff’s Officer; Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office; Lyon County Sheriff’s Office; Minnesota State Patrol; Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; City of Marshall Emergency Management; Marshall Police Department and the Murray County Ambulance.