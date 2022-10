LESTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Three fire departments were kept busy with a Monday morning fire in Southeastern South Dakota.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, the fire occurred at a building on Main Avenue in Lesterville around 4 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Officials say the responding firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to get water inside.

Tabor Fire Department also was on the scene.