PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-agency response to an injured hiker was issued in Pennington County today.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at 8:47 pm from the hiker on July 1. The hiker, a 30-year-old male, was near Castle Peak Campground near Castle Peak Road between Hill City and Rochford. He had fallen on deep terrain and had a compound fracture on his leg which required immediate medical attention.

Reception was poor, so first responders were unable to pinpoint coordinates from the 911 call. Multiple agencies worked through the night to find the hiker and bring him to the waiting Hill City ambulance.

Patrol Lieutenant Dave Switzer asks hikers and climbers to take safety precautions to prevent tragedy.

“If you’re hiking or climbing, stay on designated trails. Hike with a friend. If you hike alone, make sure you have an emergency communication system other than a cell phone, like an emergency beacon. This is another example of our strong partnerships between local and federal agencies and thankfully we saved a life,” Switzer said.