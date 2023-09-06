SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Multiple agencies in northwest Iowa are investigating a fraud scheme at multiple area banks.

The Sioux County Sheriff says it happened on September 1st at banks in Alvord, Hull, Orange City, and Sioux Center.

A group of 4 to 6 people would enter the lobby to present fake checks for cash and another group would then come in to overwhelm bank employees.

The fake checks were printed on high-quality paper with holographs and routing numbers. Nearly all of the people involved wore things like hats and long sleeves to hide their identity.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call 712-737-2280.