BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar expansion project will take place at the City’s largest health care manufacturing company- 3M.

3M Brookings announced the company will invest up to $468 million to expand its current facility.

“We have a very good workforce, that works hard. We’re also making sure that we can bring people into the community. We have a lot of housing starts in our community right now. And so really, Brookings is open for business,” said Tim Reed, Brookings Economic Development Corporation CEO.

The expansion will add dozens of new jobs, new shipping docks, warehouses and manufacturing spaces.

The expansion is expected to take place in the next three years in three different phases. Alongside the expansion from the manufacturing company, the City of Brookings will also have more opportunities to expand as well.

“We’re investing as a City and the things that we can do to encourage housing growth, increasing density and coordinator hoods reinvesting in existing neighborhoods, making the development process easier,” said Nick Wendell, Deputy Mayor for the City of Brookings.

This expansion will not only benefit residents in Brookings but rather the state of South Dakota.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with a company like 3M. They’ve been in Brookings for more than five decades. And so in the short term, we know that a considerable expansion here will ensure that we keep our workforce here in Brookings,” Wendell said.

The groundbreaking for the expansion is expected to take place this fall.