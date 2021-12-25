Multi-vehicle pileup reported on I-94 in western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota State Patrol reported a pileup of about 50 vehicles Saturday afternoon along Interstate-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, northwest of the Twin Cities.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, according to Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow. But I-94 eastbound at Exit 77 near Ashby was temporarily closed as of 1 p.m. About 50 vehicles were initially reported in the pile-up amid snowy conditions, including several semi tractor-trailers.

