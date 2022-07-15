SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls (MCC) has signed a letter of intent to merge into the organization of Lutheran Social Services (LSS), according to a joint release from the two organizations.

This announcement comes following a 60-day exploration process by the leadership of both organizations.

According to the release, both orgs serve diverse communities in Sioux Falls with complementing services, which leads the leaders of the groups to believe that “aligning efforts will result in better outcomes for those they serve.”

More details will be sorted out within the next 90 days as the organizations prepare to merge. This process will involve determining decisions on services, facilities and personnel.

Each board will make decisions regarding the merger by the end of September, the release said.