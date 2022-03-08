SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When going to work or a job interview, you want to make sure you look and feel your best. But new clothes can be expensive. A program in Sioux Falls helps people get the clothes they may need – completely free of charge.

From gently used shirts, dresses, suits, and shoes, the Career Closet is a place for people who may have a job interview or even just continuing in the workforce, find clothing they might need.

“100% of the clients we serve are low income, they often don’t have the ability to buy a new outfit to wear to an interview or their first day of work, so that’s where the Career Closet comes in,” director of development and marketing, Multi-Cultural Center, Kadyn Wittman said.

The Career Closet is a program at the Multi-Cultural Center. Right now, they could use some donations.

“We are in need of black pants, khakis, nice shirts, steel toe boots, non-slip shoes,” workforce development coordinator, Career Closet supervisor, Kelly Grote said.

The Career Closet is also in need of volunteers. A volunteer will do things like help sort through donations and hang up clothes.

“We have them pick the times that work for them when we are open, and then we can have them choose a couple of different times and days that they want,” Grote said.

It’s a service that is needed in our community. And you can help make a difference.

“I would say we have at least one person a day, but more often than not, it’s one person at 9 a.m. waiting for us to open the door, and we do have days where we just have people that are coming in and they have interviews coming up, it’s their first week of work, and they are excited,” Wittman said.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer, just call the Multi-Cultural Center at 605-367-7401.