Multi-Cultural Center creates informational videos in different languages regarding COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As more people get the vaccine, it’s important to know the correct information. That’s why the Multi-Cultural Center is making sure people of all backgrounds have access.

Dayana Maita and Alasdair Selmes are working together to create an informational video in Spanish about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We just want to make sure everybody has the factual information and is well informed enough that they feel comfortable taking the vaccine and going into their health care providers to do so,” assistant director of the Multi-Cultural Center, Alasdair Selmes said.

Selmes is the assistant director of the Multi Cultural Center. He says the center plans to make more videos in other languages.

“We are aiming for about 14 or 15 languages in total over the next few weeks,” Selmes said.

Sioux Falls and South Dakota are made up of people of many different backgrounds, that’s why Maita, who is an infectious disease physician with Avera, says it’s important that everyone has access to the information.

“We are addressing pretty much the side effects, what types of vaccines are available, what is the cost, who can access the vaccine, and what to expect after the vaccination,” infectious disease physician, Avera, Dayana Maita said. “Trying to educate as much as possible, trying to provide information, very easy, very straight forward, question and answers that they can understand and feel comfortable with the vaccine.”

A resource that will help people protect themselves against COVID-19.

“Being able to distribute this information in people’s native language just kind of cuts through some of the misunderstandings or confusion that may arise when the information is only available in English,” Selmes said.

Last year, the Multi-Cultural Center also created COVID-19 informational videos in different languages.