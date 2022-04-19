YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota officers arrested a driver that led multiple departments in a pursuit through several counties.

According to a release from the Yankton Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 50 near Ferdig Street at 12:17 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle used in a Union County robbery over the weekend.

The vehicle proceeded east on Highway 50 and then turned north on Interstate 29. Tire deflation devices were used during the pursuit. The vehicle stopped at Interstate 29 near exit 62 outside of Canton.

The driver, Lelana Fallis, was arrested for false impersonation, reckless driving, aggravated eluding and a parole hold in addition to several other traffic violations.

Lelana was booked in the Minnehaha County Jail.

A passenger in the vehicle was released, but may have pending charges.

The law enforcement agencies that were involved include Yankton Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.