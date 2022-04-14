BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — At this hour, multiple crews are still battling a large building fire near Black Hawk, which also caused a wildfire. Authorities evacuated several areas and closed off roads to keep people safe.

Smoke can be seen from all over Rapid City.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around noon after a Riss & Associates Cabinets caught on fire.

“Well we’ve made good progress as far as knocking down the main body of the fire but this is a building that is over 200 plus feet in length, a very large commercial structure that is full of wood and other combustible products that is on fire so there is quite a bit of work to do to stop the fire from growing,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Service, said.

So far, two buildings have been extensively damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jerome Harvey with the Pennington County Fire Service says crews will be working on the scene for the rest of the day and into the night.

Law enforcement closed Sturgis Road on the Pennington County and Meade County sides.

“Evacuations are just East of the fire scene. There is a small residential area right there, maybe five or ten houses, and they were evacuated due to the smoke and the close proximity of the active fire,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to stay clear of the area.

“There are still some specialized firefighting equipment coming in and there is still an active fire at the scene with heavy smoke too,” Lt. Switzer said.

“This is not a good place to be for the public. Please give us a break, stay out of the area, let our firefighters and our other first-responders and law enforcement do their jobs,” Harvey said.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Stay with KELOLAND News for any additional updates.