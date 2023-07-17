PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A mule deer has been spotted wandering the grounds of the South Dakota Department of Transportation building in Pierre, South Dakota.

The deer, photographed by Stacy Parmely, SDDOT accountant, was seen on the grounds of the Becker-Hansen building.

“He must have heard we are hiring engi”deers” at the SDDOT and is patiently waiting for the opportunity to interview!” The SDDOT Facebook page jokingly posted.

The engi-deer, photographed by Stacy Parmely

The SDDOT clarified that, while they are hiring engineers, only human engineers are applicable for the job.