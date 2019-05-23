Local News

Muddy gravel roads in Brookings County

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:47 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:49 AM CDT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- This week's rain is making travel difficult along gravel roads in the eastern part of the state.

The Brookings County Sheriff's office posted a picture of a rollover along 476th avenue, about 10 miles northeast of Brookings.

Authorities say the driver was not hurt, but was cited for over driving road conditions.

Deputies say the wet spring is making many rural roads too muddy to drive on.

