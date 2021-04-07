Mud Mile Communications giving away 50 Washington Pavilion memberships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know of a family that loves the Washington Pavilion and could use a free membership?

Mud Mile Communications wants to give away 50 one-year memberships to families in the region.

This is part of the “Make Some Happy” initiative.

“If you know of a family, or kids in your church or in your school or down the street that would benefit from being able to come in and explore and learn and discover at the pavilion that you nominate them,” Jolene Loetscher with Mud Mile Communications said.

Families must be nominated to be entered into the giveaway. The deadline for nominations is April 30th. Recipients will be announced on May 20th.