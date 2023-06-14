SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What was once filled with Irish treasures a few days ago is now almost empty.

“As of last week, Wednesday we found out that the last person that had expressed an interest could not do that. So we have quickly announced that we’re having our retirement sale,” said Dick Murphy, co-owner of Mrs. Murphy’s.

After decades of sharing memories with the Sioux Falls community, the owners of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts won’t forget the people they’ve met along the way.

“So we’ve watched families grow up over all those years and we’ve had so many of our customers that have been families that we’ve enjoyed watching them grow up and celebrate their continuation of their Irish pride,” said Dick Murphy.

The owners say the best part of the shop is people enjoying the clothes.

“I love having people try it on and some of the capes and some of the sweaters when somebody tries something or they know they look good. And you know, they look good, oh it’s such a pleasure for me,” said Sandy Murphy, co-owner of Mrs Murphy’s.

We caught up with one customer checking out the merchandise still in the store.

“So I’ve been in a ton of times this week looking at rings and she’s been very helpful in telling us a little bit of background about the rings from Ireland. They’re a very sweet family,” said Heidi Stoltenburg, shopper.

This unique shop was one of the first of its kind downtown.

“So if you got that kind of pride, obviously we want to embellish that theme of being South Dakota’s one and only Irish gift store,” said Dick Murphy.

Although their store is closing, this isn’t the last time you’ll see the Murphys

“Next year will be the 44th St. Patrick’s Day parade, and you’ll see the Murphys as always,” said Dick Murphy.