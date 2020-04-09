MRG Sports & Promo buys meals for those on the front lines thanks to t-shirt sales and donations

At times, when things seem at their worst, people always step up and show their best. All over KELOLAND goodwill and generosity are spreading as fast as the virus itself.

Wednesday, health care professionals at the Sanford coronavirus test lab got an unexpected surprise.

A Sioux Falls business, MRG Sports and Promo, had meals from Blue Rock delivered to them free of charge thanks to their t-shirt sales.

“It’s just a crazy time and we wanted to do something to help bring some hope to the community, help support the local businesses, the restaurants and also give back to the people who are working on the front line to help us,” co-owner Jessica Gorsett said.

Jessica Gorsett and her husband Mike are taking orders on t-shirts that read ‘One Sioux Falls’ and using that money to buy meals for workers on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus.

It’s one of many efforts going on right now to show compassion and thanks.

“Hope and joy can be contagious and you see these other things and that kind of sparks that in you, it’s a way we can give back and show our appreciation and gratitude,” Gorsett said.

It’s a small gesture that goes a long way in helping those who are helping the community.

“It’s almost unspeakable just because we are so busy in the clinic, it’s hustle and bustle and trying to make sure every patient gets that undivided attention even as they are coming through the drive-thru or at the clinic and easing their fears, so when you get that you go ‘Oh we should stop and take a moment for ourselves,” clinic supervisor Crystal Christensen said.

MRG is also taking donations online.

“Just this morning we got a phone call from Looks Market and they wanted to offer a donation for about $3,000, their employees are saving their tips to contribute to this,” Gorsett said.

Tips that don’t always come easy during a time like this.

MRG also bought meals for the overnight staff at the VA Hospital and then will buy meals next week for those working at the 211 Helpline Center.

If you’d like to order a ‘One Sioux Falls’ t-shirt or make a donation, click here.