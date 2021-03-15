Moving the heavy snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people spent more time and more effort than they probably would have liked on Monday moving all the snow that’s fallen since Sunday night; in some of the final days of winter, Mother Nature dropped a half-foot of heavy snow in Sioux Falls.

Dan Pyle of Sioux Falls is owner of D & K Lawn Care & Landscaping, which also does snow removal.

“We primarily do commercial, and so we’ve been out since early this morning, trying to stay ahead of it, and making sure all of our customers were able to at least get in the door,” Pyle said.

The really heavy snow is less easy to move.

“You try to turn, your plow is full of snow, you spin out … everything about it is more work,” Pyle said. “You don’t necessarily get to place it exactly where you want to, or where you like to. You just kind of have to make due.”

Not far away, Loren Anderson is busy behind a snowblower.

“I don’t get off work ’til six, so I’m just getting going,” Anderson said.

It’s not easy work.

“It’s really tough,” Anderson said. “It’s so wet and so heavy, you blow it and it packs.”

KELOLAND News caught up with Pyle not long after 6:00 on Monday night, but work was far from done.

“We’ll be out all night, servicing some of our customers that are open later and we weren’t able to get their whole parking lot, especially the retail, so we’ll be doing a curb to curb tonight so that way everything’s clean in the morning,” Pyle said.