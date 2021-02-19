Movies and popcorn halted temporarily at West Mall 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “Here we go again. So, since we reopened with COVID after the fire, we’ve been operating at a loss every month, right…” Todd Frager, the owner of West Mall 7 Theatres said.

To say West Mall 7 Theatres has had a rough year is putting it mildly.

“And we know that, we tried to make it as close as we can, but we’re still that 75, 85 percent down. And what’s happening is, the product is just really starting to lag now as far as movies,” Frager said.

That’s why Todd Frager made the tough decision to have this lobby sit empty for the next five weeks.

“We still have things to do here, we’re kind of adjusting everything with COVID, like the reserved seating and the POS system and after the fire we still have some remodeling to finish,” he said.

Moviegoers won’t have to be without West Mall 7 Theatres for too long though, because the corn will be popping and the screen will be lit up once again on March 26th.

“We put the date out there because we want everybody to know this isn’t just a gray area. We’re going to open. We feel that that will backlog us some product and that with the summer season coming on, and obviously the vaccine progression, we think that’s the right time to kind of go through the summer,” Frager said.

And the hope is to come back even stronger and to stay open for good.

“We’ve done so much to the facility that when we do get back to full strength, I think we’re really going to have a good year. Whenever that year starts,” Frager said.

The theatres’ troubles began in September of 2019 – that’s when a tornado hit the Western Mall and West Mall 7 had to temporarily close. That was followed by a fire in January of 2020.