Movie with South Dakota backdrop earns Golden Globe for best drama

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A movie partially set in South Dakota won the Golden Globe for best picture in the drama category.

“Nomadland” follows a woman, played by Frances McDormand, who leaves her small town to join a group of wanderers in the American West.

“Nomadland” was filmed here in the Black Hills in 2018, but the movie was released just this year.

For another portion of the film, the main character stayed at the Badlands National Forest.

Michelle Thomson with Black Hills and Badlands Tourism said in a KELOLAND story with Sydney Thorson that the movie could impact South Dakota’s tourism.

The film, considered a prime candidate for a best-picture Oscar, took home two Globes on Sunday night in the most atypical of years, where the pandemic had a major effect on the scaled-back, bi-coastal ceremony and on the films released.

The director, Chloe Zhao, became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best director for the film.