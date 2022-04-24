SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can make your mom proud this Mother’s Day and all you have to do is donate clothing you no longer wear.

The clothing boutique for EmBe’s Dress for Success has just about anything a woman needs if she’s looking to start a career or continue her career.

“A lot of times women are seeking out different opportunities whether they are unemployed or employed, and just the fact that we can give them confidence, help support them and keep them in the center of what we do, is the biggest priority of what we do,” executive director of women’s programming, Megan Bartel said.

The organization relies on donations. You can help through the Movers for Moms program.

Two Men and a Truck are collecting clothing items through May 4th and then donating them to Dress for Success.

“When we are moving, we are purging everything, so what better way to support our community than ask women to clean out their closets, so we are doing that while we are moving you on the trucks, and then we have several locations throughout Sioux Falls with donation boxes,” general manager, Two Men and a Truck, Angela Drake said.

Last year they collected 15,000 clothing items, for this year the goal is 20,000 items.

“Our highest need items are black pants, non-skid shoes, maternity wear, any type of safety boot,” Bartel said.

The donations will be dropped off the day after Mother’s Day.

A program helping give confidence, clothing and support to women of all ages.

“The Sioux Falls community is absolutely overwhelming us with so many donations, and we’ve just picked up from a few of our collection sites, and from our amazing customers on the trucks, and this community is full of givers, so we are excited for what we’ve received already, but excited to see what more we are going to get,” Drake said.

For a list of all the donation drop off sites, click here.