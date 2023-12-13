HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota, it is the state law to move over and slow down when you see a first responder or service vehicle on the side of the road with their flashing lights on.

The consequences of not following this law can be fatal.

Dale Jones was a tow truck driver, a father, and a dear friend to many people in northeast South Dakota. He lost his life while on the job nearly four years ago.

“He was winching another car out of the ditch and another car had come up behind him, lost control on the ice after not slowing down or moving over and struck him,” says Dale’s son Doug Jones.

After Dale’s death, the state increased the consequences for not moving over and slowing down for vehicles using their warning lights.

“After Dale was killed, they did revamp it, made the fine a little bit more steep. And there is actually an arrestable offense if it causes injury or death,” says Sgt. Tristan Molitor.

This inspired Dale’s friends at the Hamlin Sheriff’s Department to try and show the public who it affects when first responders get hit. They are going around to different towns and having the families of first responders take photos with signs, asking people to move over and slow down for their family members.

“And so people can see that we do have families as well. If something were to happen, this is what would happen, you know, this is who it would affect,” says Molitor.

While they’ve only made it to a few towns so far, the goal is to make it to every town in Hamlin County.

“This is the time that we’re spending time with family. You know, if something were to happen, it’s going to be a pretty horrible Christmas or holiday season,” says Molitor.

“I think a lot of people, if they were to think about if it was their family member, whether a child, their father or their grandparents, anyone on the side of the road that they would want other people to move over for them,” says Jones.

State law says drivers need to decrease their speed by at least 20 miles per hour and move over as far away from the emergency or service vehicle as possible.