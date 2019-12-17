Move-in week at the St. Francis House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big week at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls. Furniture is being moved into the organization’s new building just in time for Christmas.

Activity is really starting to pick up at the St. Francis House this week. The organization that moves people from homelessness to hope is moving.

Donated office furniture is being moved in today. Wardrobes made by the Department of Corrections come in Wednesday. Beds arrive on Thursday and the first guest moves in on Friday morning.

“Friday morning we move our guests in and it looks like there’s a lot of stuff to be done but every day more and more stuff is going out the door of construction and more of our stuff is coming in the door,” Becker said.

Executive Director Julie Becker says the St. Francis House has come a long way over the years. She says it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to its old building at the corner of Sherman and Austin but this new facility is tough to beat.

“I get very kind of emotional because it is a great blessing for our guests to have a wonderful home to be in for Christmas. This community has just been so amazing of supporting us from donated items to fill the house to the financial gifts and they’re continuing to give to us through our annual holiday appeal. So we’re just very grateful,” Becker said.

Phase one of construction will feature new office space, a massive kitchen and dining area and 60 beds for men and women. Becker says the new building will make it easier to provide employment classes, treatment services and more under one roof.

“It’s a blessing of what the future looks like but we also can’t forget where we came from,” Becker said.

Carrying through a long-lasting legacy of providing a hand-up to people in need.

Phase two of construction will begin soon and will bring with it an additional 60 beds for guests. Becker says the St. Francis House will be holding open houses and tours this January for people wanting to get a look at the new facility.