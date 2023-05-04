SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Spearfish say mountain lions have been seen in the southern part of town.

Authorities say they were reported south of Colorado Boulevard on Maitland Road. Rebecca Miller posted pictures of the animal on Facebook.

It could be seen under a tree before running off. Police have determined that there is a female lion and two kittens frequenting the area.

Officials say they have not identified an immediate threat but will continue to monitor their presence.

If you see the animals, do not approach them and call 605-642-1300.