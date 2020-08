RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The mountain lions in Rapid City made another appearance last night.

Rich Gabrielson tells KELOLAND News the big cats showed up on his security camera again overnight, though this time he only spotted two of them.

Monday morning, Gabrielson’s security cameras caught three mountain lions roaming around his house.

Gabrielson notified the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department about the big cats.