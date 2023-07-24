SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls says a mountain lion was spotted in the city.

The city says a mountain lion was captured on a home surveillance system camera on July 23, on the southwest side of the city.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, the city says there is no threat to the public currently and that mountain lions have passed through this area before.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office sent a warning on July 24 after a mountain lion was reported in Howard.

If you spot a mountain lion, you’re asked to call authorities.