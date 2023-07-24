HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — The Miner County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning after a mountain lion was reported in Howard.

Authorities say the lion was seen on the east side of the Golf Course. The report has been sent to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks to be investigated.

Officials ask people to not try to find, track or see the animal themselves.

The National Parks Service says to not approach a lion, don’t run from a lion, try to appear as big as you can, and fight back if you are attacked.