Mountain lion sightings prompt warning from Aberdeen police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department has issued a warning to the public via Facebook following several possible sightings of a mountain lion near the Hub City.

Over the last week or so, law enforcement and conservation officers have received a number of calls regarding the possible sighting of a mountain lion near the outskirts of Aberdeen. Each reported sighting has been investigated by the Game, Fish, and Parks and local law enforcement. Statement from Aberdeen PD

At the time of the post, police in Aberdeen say that none of the reported sightings have been confirmed by photos or evidence.

Police say that people in the area should contact the Aberdeen office of the Game, Fish, & Parks at 605-626-2391 if a mountain lion is sighted. As with all wild animals, if you would come across a mountain lion, do not approach it.