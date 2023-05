SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Some residents in Spearfish had an interesting visitor on Tuesday.

Spearfish police say the mountain lion was seen in the Wyoming Court neighborhood.

Photo from the Spearfish Police Department.

Authorities shared photos of the lion. It could be seen in a tree in the area.

Officers kept the area clear until conservation officers and wildlife biologists with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks arrived.

They were able to get a net under the mountain lion before tranquilizing and relocating it.