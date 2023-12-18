Deadwood, S.D. (KELO) — Mountain Lions are known to get close to towns throughout the hills as they look for food.

For one Deadwood woman, a mountain lion has been getting a little too close for comfort.

This is not what Trinity Conrad expected to catch on camera on her front porch.

Conrad lives in Deadwood, right along the Homestake Trail.

“There’s a lot of deer in town now, because you know, they get fed. And so the mountain lions follow them into town. So since I’ve been here I’ve seen a couple a year. But typically they’re up on the ridge and not down by my house,” Conrad said.

This big cat not only came down by her house, as you can see in this video, it made itself at home.

These recent sightings and incidents have taken place with Mountain Lions traveling through Homestake Trail. Where they are cruising and walking along, near Deadwood’s main streets.

“When I spoke to Game, Fish and Parks, they thought, it’s still a feline. So the lights shining off the windows, it’s just curious. I have two dogs that are here, so it’s probably just sniffing and figuring out what these things are,” Deadwood resident Trinity Conrad said.

Game, Fish & Parks officials believe the mountain lion that’s been stopping by Conrad’s house is young.

With the recent sightings around Deadwood, the city wants to remind everyone to be alert and to never approach these animals.

The National Park Service says if you encounter a mountain lion, remain calm.

You should face the animal while backing away and try to make yourself look larger to scare them away.