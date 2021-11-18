Mountain lion killed in crash in Mellette County

MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Instead of responding to a deer versus car crash, deputies in Mellette County responded to a crash involving a mountain lion.
The female lion was hit and killed along Highway 44 in Mellette according to authorities.
