Mountain lion killed in crash in Mellette County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- A new development on the south side of Sioux Falls is now full. Its newest tenant will host a grand opening celebration Saturday.

"This is actually my 4th location now, I started on Philips Avenue.

While her business has had some different homes over the years, Josephine Schallenkamp has been a staple for flowers in Sioux Falls for decades.

"Actually, this week is the 36th anniversary," Schallenkamp said.

For the past 28 years, Josephine's was at 8th and Railroad Center in Downtown Sioux Falls, where just a year ago, she had her busiest holiday season ever.

"On Thanksgiving, we were calling in anyone to come in and deliver," Schallenkamp said during an interview in December 2020.