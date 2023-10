MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — The Mount Vernon School District says someone recently damaged parts of its downtown auditorium.

The district says someone threw rocks through the windows and then caused more damage inside.

Staff say if this continues, it may have to restrict access to the auditorium — right now it is open to the community to use the gyms, exercise equipment, and weight room.

The school is asking people to keep a watchful eye on its facilities and to report anything suspicious.