SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, keep an eye out for some familiar great faces.

South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will appear in the parade for the 10th year in a row.

Country music star Chris Young will appear on the float to help show off The Rushmore State.

The parade airs on KELO-TV later this morning from 9 a.m. to noon.