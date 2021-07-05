Mount Rushmore stays busy throughout the Fourth of July weekend

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — As the Fourth of July holiday weekend comes to a close, visitors are making sure to stop by the Mount Rushmore National Memorial before heading home.

Mount Rushmore was as busy as ever today with hundreds of people visiting from all over.

Jeff Luckritz and his family are from Michigan. While Luckritz says he’s been to the memorial before, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience coming back.

“It’s being a part of something bigger than yourself. Obviously, this is way bigger than any of us so it’s neat being associated with America and everything it stands for,” Luckritz said.

Luckritz says even though the memorial did not have fireworks this year, he had a great experience.

“We can do fireworks at home and we can’t do this at home. We can’t see everything that is out here in South Dakota that we can see in the Midwest so it’s a chance to do something different,” Luckritz said.

“We stayed in Rapid City and they had pretty amazing fireworks,” Irons said.

Jim Irons and his wife are visiting from Maryland to see family over the holiday weekend. Irons says it’s not a trip to the Black Hills without stopping at Mount Rushmore.

“Mount Rushmore is an incredible feat that celebrates our nation’s legacy and it’s something you have to see when you come out to the Black Hills,” Irons said.

Mount Rushmore officials say yesterday on the Fourth of July, all parking lots were filled and lines to get into the memorial spread all the way to Keystone.