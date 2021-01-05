Mount Rushmore renovations are scheduled to be completed summer of this year

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The $9-million renovation project at Mount Rushmore will continue in 2021. However, it won’t be much longer until it’s complete.

Despite the construction, visitors including Jacky and Jeremy Beaufils from Illinois, are visiting Mount Rushmore today.

“We know that it’s one of the things that you must see so we decided to stop and take a look at it because it’s pretty incredible actually,” Jacky Beaufils, visitor, said.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger, the monument’s Chief for Interpretation and Education, says crews have reconstructed the avenue of flags. They’re also renovating pathways through the park and the visitor’s center.

“And we are fixing some long-standing issues we’ve had. In the visitor’s we had leaks, we’ve had accessibility issues. This project, which is over a two-year project, is what we are addressing all of those things with,” McGee-Ballinger said.

Construction on the renovation project started during the summer of 2019 and it’s expected to be finished during the summer of 2021.

“We do plan some time for weather impacts, especially when we were working on the roofing of the visitor’s center, so it’s possible that weather could slow things down a little bit but we build in some time for that,” McGee Ballinger said.

So that visitors will have a monumental visit when the project is finished.

“We find it incredible,” Jacky Beaufils said.

Several park amenities are closed to the public during this time. You can stay updated on the construction process by checking out Mount Rushmore’s website.