Mount Rushmore protest leader faces felony charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The leader of a July 3 protest before President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore is facing added charges that bring his potential prison sentence to 17 years.

Pennington County prosecutors have added a felony and misdemeanor charge to their case against Nick Tilsen, who helped lead a demonstration that blocked a road leading to Mount Rushmore, the Rapid City Journal reported.

He had already been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors. Tilsen is charged with assault and robbery for allegedly attacking a law enforcement officer and stealing a shield. The new charges stem from his alleged assault of a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office detective.

