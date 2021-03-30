Mount Rushmore National Park fire estimated at 90 acres

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Mount Rushmore National Memorial remains closed on Tuesday as a wildfires continue to burn in the area.

On Monday, a fire was reported a mile and a half southwest of Keystone, along Highway 244. The roads leading to the memorial, including Highway 244 are closed.

Officials say the fire is burning within the park and nearby structures are considered threatened. This includes park facilities and private residences.

As of 11:10 a.m. MDT, the fire is burning on about 90 acres and it is 0% contained, officials say.

