Mount Rushmore National Memorial sees bikers from the Sturgis Rally

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is seeing a lot of bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year. From Kansas to Pennsylvania, bikers are coming from everywhere to visit the Black Hills during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Riders from today say this area has some of the best views in the country, which includes the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

More than 10 years ago, Jim Corban and Keith Wiese decided to check the Sturgis Rally off their bucket list. Since then, they’ve made their way back nearly every year.

“100 miles around there’s stuff going on so you can never get to every place. 12 years and I don’t think I’ve seen half of it yet,” Jim Corban, biker from Kansas, said.

The two are from Kansas and say Mount Rushmore is always a must-stop when they take their trip to Sturgis.

“It’s just a pretty ride, you gotta stop here,” Keith Wiese, biker from Kansas, said.

“It’s just fun. The first time I was here was in ’93, I’ve been here seven or eight times. I always come up during the rally but if I have my kids here, it’s also a lot of fun,” Jim Corban said.

Brian Mapps is a biker from Pennsylvania. This is his second time coming to the Sturgis Rally and to Mount Rushmore.

“It’s something that you have to see in person, you can see it on TV or video like a million times and it’s nothing like walking up and seeing it,” Mapps said.

Here at the National Memorial, wearing a face mask is required in all buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

However, COVID-19 does not seem to be a concern for many bikers.

“Some of us have masks in case we want to go shopping, some of us don’t you know,” Mapps said.

It is a busy time all across the Black Hills with the motorcycle rally in town this week.

With expectations of extremely high visitor numbers this year, some returning bikers say they see a major increase in traffic compared to previous years.