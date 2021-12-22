Gov. Noem’s Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal set for oral arguments in January

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 8th United States Court of Appeals has set a date and time for Gov. Kristi Noem’s challenge to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore.

A three-judge panel will hear the arguments at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 in St. Louis. Both sides get 15 minutes to speak on the issue.

Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day in July 2021. Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in July 2020 when President Trump visited the state.

A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, prompting an appeal to the 8th Circuit. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 